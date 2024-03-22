Pakistan by-elections: ECP sets deadline for postal ballot papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed April 2 deadline for the submission of pleas for postal ballot papers in by-elections on 23 NA and provincial assemblies’ seats in Pakistan.

The by-elections on 23 vacant seats of NA and provincial assemblies will be held on April 21. According to the ECP, the facility of the postal ballot is available for government officials, armed forces, their families, and prisoners in jail and lockups.

The electoral body made it clear that an individual will not be allowed once a ballot paper is issued against his or her name.

According to the commission, the by-elections will be held for six vacant seats of the National Assembly; 12 of the Punjab Assembly, two each of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan legislatures; as well as one of the Sindh Assembly.

The ECP said the nomination papers for the by-elections could be submitted to it from March 16 to 18. It added that the nomination papers would be scrutinised on March 21.

Appeals against the nomination papers can be submitted to the ECP till March 25.

The commission said the election tribunal would dispose of the appeals till March 28 and the nomination papers could be withdrawn till March 29.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on March 29 and electoral symbols will be allotted on March 30.