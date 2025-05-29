Pakistan CAA officers earn ICAO certification

In a remarkable achievement, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed another key milestone in aviation security by confirming and certifying all its Directorate of Aviation Security officers as internationally recognised Aviation Security Inspectors, ARY News reported.

This accomplishment was achieved by an extensive training and testing program, which was conducted by ICAO-qualified UK Department for Transport (DfT) instructors.

The training, which was held in Pakistan was consisted of the country’s aviation security standards with global protocols and reinforced its compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

Pakistan has a leading rank in the subcontinent in aviation security, as mentioned in ratings at ICAO Effective Implementation under the Universal Security Audit Program (USAP).

The recent certification will improve the abilities of Pakistan CAA Aviation Security Inspectors, ensuring adherence to international aviation security protocols.

Moreover, after achieving this milestone, Pakistan CAA has secured sponsored educational seats for its safety inspectors at the renowned institutions in France and South Korea.

Two officers from this certification will be able to pursue completely funded Master’s programs and advanced aviation training in France and South Korea, through collaboration with these countries.

By this initiative, Pakistan’s presence in global aviation forums will be strengthened, and regulatory expertise will be enhanced.

According to Director General Nadir Shafi Dar, Pakistan CAA Aviation Security Certification is the vital step toward accomplishing the Minister and Secretary of Defense’s vision.

He emphasised the commitment of the authority to specialised training, participation in global aviation conferences, and membership in international aviation groups, ensuring Pakistan becomes a strong and effective voice in the global aviation industry.

This achievement is not only a fast-paced rise for Pakistan CAA but also a remarkable milestone in improving the abilities of Pakistan CAA Aviation Security, reinforcing its position as a leader in aviation security and regulatory expertise.