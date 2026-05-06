KARACHI: Leading health experts have called for mandatory pre-marital blood screening to be included in the marriage certificate (Nikah Nama), as part of stronger measures to prevent the spread of thalassemia in Pakistan.

The proposal was put forward by Dr. Saqib Ansari during the National Thalassemia Conference, organized by the Omair Sana Foundation at a local hotel. The event brought together medical professionals, members of the Sindh Assembly, consuls general, and representatives from various sectors to address the growing challenge of thalassemia in the country.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Ansari emphasized that adding a blood test requirement to the Nikah Nama (marriage certificate) could significantly reduce the number of children born with thalassemia. He noted that the conference marked 25 years of continued efforts to combat the disease and highlighted that countries such as Italy have successfully controlled it through preventive strategies.

A panel discussion led by experts, including the head of the National Institute of Child Health, Dr. Nasser, focused on both treatment and prevention. Participants stressed that Pakistan continues to face a serious burden, with 5,000 to 8,000 children born with thalassemia each year.

Senator Rubina Qaimkhani underscored the urgent need to raise public awareness, suggesting that educational institutions and media platforms should play a more active role in informing citizens about the risks and prevention of the disease. She also called for collective responsibility to ensure timely blood supply for affected children.

Member of Assembly Farhan Farooq highlighted the ongoing need for regular blood donations, noting that welfare organizations are actively working to meet patient needs. He further demanded effective legislation and its strict implementation, particularly advocating for CBC tests in rural areas and compulsory blood screening before marriage.

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said awareness around thalassemia has improved in recent years, with both public and private sectors taking active steps. He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to eliminating the disease and supporting institutions working in this field.

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He added that thalassemia centers have been established alongside NADRA offices in Karachi, as part of a broader vision to eradicate life-threatening diseases from the province.

The conference also saw the launch of a book outlining a comprehensive strategy to eliminate thalassemia from Pakistan, reinforcing the need for coordinated national action.