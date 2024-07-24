Pakistan calls for joint efforts for conservation of Markhors at UN

Pakistan has urged the world community to espouse collaborative efforts for the conservation of the Markhor, given its role in the overall ecosystem.

“For Pakistan, the Markhor holds a special significance as it is our national animal,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told a side event that focused on strategies for the protection of this iconic animal, also known as a “screw-horned goat.”

“Markhors offer a significant opportunity to bolster the economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth,” Ambassador Akram said at the event convened by the Tajikistan Mission to the UN in collaboration with UNEP (UN Environment Programme) and IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

While Markhors’ population is declining globally, with less than 6,000 mature individuals left, he said their numbers in Pakistan have been increasing for the past ten years, reaching between 3,500 and 5,000, “due to our proactive conservation programmes, and community engagement.”

“In Pakistan’s experience”, Ambassador Akram said, “strengthening community governance structures and promoting local ownership over sustainable natural resource use is a crucial first step to building more capacity for wildlife management activities.”

Read more: Markhor population rises in Pakistan

In this regard, he cited Pakistan’s ‘trophy hunting policy’ that initially allowed a quota of 6 and later 12 Markhors to be hunted per season, a programme recognized under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Under its terms, the Pakistani envoy said local communities are trained to monitor and manage Markhor populations and trophy hunts independently. These communities retain 80% of the trophy permit fees, creating strong incentives for conservation, leading to significant livelihood improvements and community development projects, with proceeds also spent on enhancing Markhor breeding spaces and habitats.

Ambassador Akram also said the UN General Assembly resolution, which proclaimed May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor, would help promote collaborative efforts for the long-term preservation of this iconic species and its habitat.