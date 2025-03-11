Pakistan car sales up by 44.62% in eight months of FY2024-25

The sale and production of cars in Pakistan recorded significant growth during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2024-25, increasing by 44.62% and 41.62% respectively compared to the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Between July and February 2024-25, a total of 67,135 cars were sold, up from 46,419 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, car production increased from 48,408 units to 68,558 units, reflecting a strong rebound in the auto sector.

Among individual brands, Honda led the surge with 63.05% growth, selling 10,265 units compared to 6,520 units last year.

Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris sales also saw a 58.74% rise, reaching 13,602 units from 9,183 units. Suzuki Swift sales jumped 66.93%, while Suzuki Bolan witnessed a more than 110% increase in sales.

Read more: Car sales in Pakistan surge 65pc in Jan 2025

However, not all models experienced growth. Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki Wagon-R recorded a decline, with Cultus sales dropping from 2,501 to 1,887 units and Wagon-R sales decreasing from 2,285 to 1,608 units.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Alto remained a best-seller, with 50.31% growth, reaching 28,194 units from 19,761 units last year.

In terms of production, Honda saw a 34.49% increase, Toyota Corolla and Yaris grew by 59.67%, and Suzuki Alto’s production rose 22.73%. The Suzuki Bolan recorded the highest production growth, surging 90.43% compared to last year.

The strong recovery in Pakistan’s auto industry suggests improving consumer demand and a more stable economic environment, though challenges such as inflation and import restrictions could still impact long-term growth.