web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan car sales up by 44.62% in eight months of FY2024-25

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The sale and production of cars in Pakistan recorded significant growth during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2024-25, increasing by 44.62% and 41.62% respectively compared to the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Between July and February 2024-25, a total of 67,135 cars were sold, up from 46,419 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, car production increased from 48,408 units to 68,558 units, reflecting a strong rebound in the auto sector.

Among individual brands, Honda led the surge with 63.05% growth, selling 10,265 units compared to 6,520 units last year.

Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris sales also saw a 58.74% rise, reaching 13,602 units from 9,183 units. Suzuki Swift sales jumped 66.93%, while Suzuki Bolan witnessed a more than 110% increase in sales.

Read more: Car sales in Pakistan surge 65pc in Jan 2025

However, not all models experienced growth. Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki Wagon-R recorded a decline, with Cultus sales dropping from 2,501 to 1,887 units and Wagon-R sales decreasing from 2,285 to 1,608 units.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Alto remained a best-seller, with 50.31% growth, reaching 28,194 units from 19,761 units last year.

In terms of production, Honda saw a 34.49% increase, Toyota Corolla and Yaris grew by 59.67%, and Suzuki Alto’s production rose 22.73%. The Suzuki Bolan recorded the highest production growth, surging 90.43% compared to last year.

The strong recovery in Pakistan’s auto industry suggests improving consumer demand and a more stable economic environment, though challenges such as inflation and import restrictions could still impact long-term growth.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.