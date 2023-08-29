No dearth of funds for elections: caretaker minister

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday stated that the caretaker setup has enough ‘financial resources’ to hold elections as we [caretaker setup] are appointed to facilitate it, ARY News reported.

During his visit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office, the information Minister – Murtaza Solangi – said that, “it is ECP’s responsibility to hold elections, and the caretaker government will fulfill all the requirements of ECP.”

While answering a question about his ECP office visit, the minister said that he had a meeting with the member of Election Commission, Nasir Durrani, and it was personal in nature.

READ: PPP adamant ‘general elections in 90 days’

He assured that while remaining within the confines of the law, they would extend all possible cooperation to the Election Commission to conduct general elections.

Earlier to his, Murtaza Solangi, during a press conference on August 18, stated that, “it is not our responsibility but that of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections.”

He emphasized that the Election Commission, not us, has scheduled constituency delimitations on its website, stating when they will be completed.

READ: PTI moves SC against delay in elections

He maintained that, “Its ECP’s decision to conduct elections in 90 days or in February, we have no desire,” adding that, “There is a complete schedule of constituencies on ECP’s website.”

He mentioned that the matter has now in court as one party or some legal experts take it to the court over the population census, adding that he will not play the role of any party in the case.