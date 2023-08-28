PTI moves SC against delay in elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved Supreme Court (SC) against delay in general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the election delay. The plea urged the apex court to direct the president to announce the election date within 90 days.

The plea stated that Supreme Could should also direct the ECP to issue the schedule for upcoming general elections.

The top court was urged to declare the CCI decision regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 null and void.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) stated that the upcoming general elections must be held within 90 days.

Read more: Elections not possible in 90 days: ECP

LHC issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Principal Secretary of the President regarding the announcement of election date.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a declaration that all political parties had agreed to conduct general elections on new census data.

It stated that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had unanimously approved the 2023 census statistics and all political parties agreed to hold general polls on the basis of new census data.

It is pertinent to mention that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days. The Election Commission of Pakistan decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14.