Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious fervour

Eidul Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramazan, is being celebrated across Pakistan with due solemnity and religious fervor.

The day symbolises piety, patience, fortitude and socially reminds us to share the festivities with the poor and underprivileged people.

The faithful offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs, open places and mosques in all major cities and towns across Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr and urged them to show compassion and generosity and share their happiness with the poor and needy.

In a message, President Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to bring immense blessings, happiness, peace and security to everyone on this blessed day.

Asif Ali Zardari said the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr sends us the message that as a nation we are determined to overcome challenges, extend a helping hand to the needy and ready to work for a bright and prosperous future for everybody.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this day marks the end of Ramazan, a month of immense blessings, spiritual growth, forgiveness, patience, tolerance and resilience.

The PM said the underlying message of Eid is that of solidarity, compassion, generosity and harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society. While we enjoy the celebratory delight of this great occasion, we must not forget the least fortunate amongst us.

He appealed to the entire nation to help those around who deserve our support so that they could also share the joys of this occasion.