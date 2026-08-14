The nation is celebrating 79th Independence Day today with national zeal and Fervour and a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The colorful celebrations will reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage, national spirit and the remarkable journey of Pakistan since independence.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.

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Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at Federal, provincial, divisional and district headquarters across the country.

Buildings, streets, markets and public places have been decorated with national flags, buntings and colourful lights, giving a festive look to the towns and cities.

A wide range of programs including seminars, exhibitions, cultural events and other activities have been organized to commemorate the Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour and to highlight the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers.

Read more: Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate nation on 79th Independence Day

The change of guards ceremony is also being held at Mazar of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.