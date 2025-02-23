Here is how Pakistan can still qualify for CT25 semi-final

Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 have become increasingly slim after suffering their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Pakistan’ hopes now rely on the outcome of the remaining Group A matches of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The team’s prospects of reaching the final four took a significant blow after they suffered a dismal six-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With two losses out of as many games, Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals have darkened, but mathematically, they are still in the running. The team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, now depends on the results of the remaining three Group A matches.

Sitting at the bottom of Group A, Pakistan’s first hope lies in Bangladesh defeating New Zealand on February 24, followed by the Green Shirts securing a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh on February 27 to improve their net run rate and earn crucial points.

Subsequently, Pakistan will hope that India defeats New Zealand, ensuring the Black Caps remain on two points with an inferior net run rate.

If all the results go in Pakistan’s favour, Pakistan and New Zealand would have two points each and the team with better net net run rate will progress to the semi-final stage along with topper India.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table

Group A Teams M W L NR P NRR India 2 2 0 0 4 0.647 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 1.2 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -0.408 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.087

Earlier on Sunday, a masterful century from Virat Kohli, coupled with disciplined bowling, propelled India to a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India chased down a modest 242 with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 100 runs as he smashed seven fours. Sheryas Iyer struck 56 runs studded with seven fours and a six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets for 74 runs in his 8 overs. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the only the positive as finished with figures 1-28 in his 10 overs.

Saud Shakeel scored a fifty as Pakistan set a 242-run target for India. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan made 46 off 77 balls while Khushdil Shah scored 38 off 39 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India, taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each in the game.