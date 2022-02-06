Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to timely completion of CPEC projects

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their support to CPEC’s high-quality development and the commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of completed projects and the timely completion of under construction projects.

This understanding was reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing during his four-day visit to China which concluded today.

According to a joint declaration issued by PM Office, during the visit, both sides acknowledged the major contribution of CPEC projects, particularly in the areas of energy and transport infrastructure.

The leaders agreed to task the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee to strengthen cooperation across all areas including trade, infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture modernization, scientific and technological cooperation and socio-economic well-being of local people.

The two sides agreed to jointly accelerate the construction and operation of Gwadar Port and build Gwadar low-carbon circular industry zone. They agreed to build high-quality livelihood projects for the socio-economic development of Gwadar city and its residents.

Pakistan, China also agreed to further consolidate and expand bilateral trade relations by fully utilizing the 2nd Phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement.

Welcoming the establishment of Pakistan’s pavilions on Chinese e-commerce platforms, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in e-commerce, setting up online payment systems and cooperating in logistics, warehousing and customs facilitation.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI met President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing today. This was the first meeting of the two leaders since the Prime Minister’s visit to China in October 2019. 🇵🇰🤝🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/5eO3OgiCwn — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 6, 2022

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction bilateral cooperation and mutual support after the outbreak of COVID-9 pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Chinese leadership for provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan which have been a mainstay of national mass vaccination drive.

The leaders reaffirmed their resolve to continue and enhance their existing cooperation for developing emergency response systems, public health infrastructure and joint ventures for development of pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan to tackle similar challenges in future.

Both sides noted with satisfaction robust cooperation between Pakistan and China in education sector and committed to further enhance cooperation between the educational institutions of the two countries.

Pakistan side highlighted that China has become a popular education destination. While ensuring safety against COVID-19, China will arrange for Pakistani students to return to China and resume classes in a prudent manner.

Both sides reiterated the importance of people-to-people contacts, tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges for strong bilateral relations. The two sides agreed to celebrate Pakistan-China Year of Tourism Exchanges in 2023 and to establish strong linkages between the tourism promotion agencies and private enterprises of the two countries.

On the defence cooperation, the leaders agreed to continue the momentum at various levels between the armed forces of Pakistan and China. They underscored that stronger defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China is an important factor of peace and stability in the region.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN MEETS CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING

China recognized Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the fight against terrorism.

The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.

On Afghanistan, the two sides underscored the need to expedite humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its people to avert the looming crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the leadership and people of China for the warm and generous hospitality accorded to him and expressed his best wishes for China’s continued development and prosperity.

During the visit, the two sides signed and concluded a number of agreements, covering bilateral cooperation in areas of economic and technical, industry, investment, infrastructure, space, vaccine, digitalization, standardization, disaster management, culture, sports and vocational education.

Comments