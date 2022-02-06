PM Imran Khan meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China, a day after attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2022 in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to share details of the meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The prime minister left for the airport after the meeting to return to Pakistan,” he said.

Before this meeting, the prime minister also met his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang the day before and underscored the importance of Pakistan and China working together to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Minister; Minister for Finance; Minister for Planning, Reform and Special Initiatives; Minister for Information & Broadcasting and senior officials. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2022



“The two leaders agreed to work closely on further deepening bilateral economic engagement and reaffirmed their commitment to further advance the multifaceted strategic cooperative ties and building the Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.”

He underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of CPEC through its mutually reinforcing industrial, trade, health, digital and green corridors. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2022

