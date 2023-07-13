Pakistan, China ready to sign academic cooperation agreement

ISLAMABAD: For enhancing cooperation in the education sector, Pakistan and China have decided to sign an agreement following the approval of the federal cabinet, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that an agreement will be signed between the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad and Grandview Institution (GVI), one of the most well-known independent think tanks in China.

The federal cabinet gave the go-ahead to sign the academic cooperation agreement with China. The summary for the academic cooperation agreement forwarded by the defence ministry was approved by the cabinet members through circulation.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) also backed the agreement. Additionally, the draft agreement was also approved by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Under the agreement, both countries will enhance cooperation in education, academic and research sectors.

In June, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar had expressed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen bilateral relations with China with special focus on economy, trade and financial sectors.

The finance minister made these remarks while talking to Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Ms Pang Chunxue.

According to a statement issued by finance ministry, Ishaq Dar appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, and much-admired Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts.

The finance minister further updated the Charge de Affairs about the progress on talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on completion of 9th review.

He further apprised her about the positive response of the various sectors of the economy on the Budget 2023-24, presented by the incumbent government despite difficult economic circumstances.