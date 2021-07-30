Pakistan-China relationship is unique, robust: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in tough times.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with of 94th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army held at General Headquarters today (Thursday).

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in the evolving security milieu, the Pakistan-China partnership is becoming increasingly important for regional peace and stability.

The army chief said PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests.

The COAS felicitated PLA’s leadership and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation building.

On this occasion, China’s Defence Attaché thanked the COAS for hosting a reception on the eve of PLA’s 94th Anniversary.

Read more: Pakistan, China need to stay strong to thwart designs of inimical forces: COAS Bajwa

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s view that Pakistan Armed Forces are the mainstay of Pak-China strategic relations, the Defence Attaché said China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends and strategic partners.

He said no matter how the world situation changes, we will always stand together in safeguarding our national sovereignty, territorial integrity and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rang, Defence Attache Major General Chen Wenrong, officials from Chinese Embassy and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.