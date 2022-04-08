Pakistan, China ‘satisfied’ with progress on CPEC special economic zones

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Friday expressed satisfaction over progress thus far made on special economic zones being set up under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including Rashakai, Allama Iqbal, Dhabeji and Bostan.

The 6th Joint Working Group meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Board of Investment Fareena Mazhar and Director General, National Development and Reform Commission of China,Ying Xiong today.

Both sides pledged to take forward the framework agreement in a pragmatic manner, which was signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China last month.

During the meeting, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong provinces of China committed to fostering their enterprises to develop linkages with Pakistan’s provincial Boards of Investment and to invest therein.

The Chinese side showed great interest in the mining sector of Pakistan.

