Pakistan claims 3rd position in ICC ODI rankings

Dubai: Pakistan cricket team on Friday claimed the third position in Internation Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI rankings, ARY News reported.

Pakistan overtook the Aussies the claimed the third spot in the rankings with a 106 rating. The Aussies slipped down a position after their loss to Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI by 26 runs.

New Zealand has the first, while world champions England claim the second spot currently. India is in the 5th position.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket had reached another landmark achievement when left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq overtook Indian legend Virat Kohli in the ODI rankings to claim the second spot. However, Babar Azam sits at the top spot currently. For the first time in ODI cricket, two Pakistan batters are in the top two positions in the rankings.

Skipper Babar Azam is number one in the T20 rankings too, while wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan is number two in T20 batters rankings. Babar is 4th in the Test batting rankings.

