Pakistan Combat Night 2025: Three-day MMA event kicks off in Lahore

LAHORE: The three-day Pakistan Combat Night 2025 kicked off on Friday, featuring over 200 MMA fighters from across the globe.

Hosted by the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PakMMA), the event began on August 22 and will run through August 24, with qualifiers and semifinals set for BraveGym, Lahore.

The Pakistan Combat Night 2025 will culminate with a grand finale open to the public at the DHA Phase 6 Sports Complex.

Organised under the PakMMA, the event welcomed professional and amateur fighters from Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and beyond.

Following a series of nationwide trials, the tournament is positioned as a national platform to spotlight emerging talent.

Select pro-card winners will also earn the chance to compete in the Road to BRAVE series in Georgia, USA, later this year — providing global exposure to Pakistani MMA fighters.

The event follows the landmark success of Pakistan Combat Week 2024, which brought over 200 fighters from 18 countries to Lahore.

The main card featured two of Pakistan stars: Rizwan Ali (Pakistan, 9-0) vs. Adham Mohammed (Egypt, 11-4) and Eman “Falcon” Khan (Pakistan, 6-3) vs. Maha Houmiel (Tunisia, 3-1).

Additional main card bouts include:

Zia Mashwani vs. Samad Moradmand

Aqib Awan vs. Mohamed Abo Ali

Ismail Khan vs. Lazizhhon Uzbehov

Babar Ali vs. Serkhan Valili

The Pakistan Combat Night 2025 serves as a crucial stepping stone for fighters seeking to break into the global MMA arena.