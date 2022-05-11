Pakistan committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a virtual meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday and discussed with him bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

At the outset of the meeting, the Chinese FM extended felicitations to Bilawal on assumption of office.

Bilawal said Pakistan enjoyed unique and time-tested bonds with China and appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries.

Also Read: US State Secretary Antony Blinken telephones Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

He thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The foreign minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum in the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation. He appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, industrialization, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

Bilawal underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of CPEC and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC SEZs.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack at Karachi University that killed three Chinese teachers, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s firm resolve to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Also Read: Karachi blast perpetrators to be brought to justice, PM Shehbaz assures China

He reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to safety and security of Chinese projects, nationals and institutions in Pakistan.

The two FMs also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan. Bilawal also briefed on the gross human rights violations and serious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Comments