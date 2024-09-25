Pakistan committed to further strengthen Kuwait ties: PM Shehbaz

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and expressed Pakistan’s keenness to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session here, the prime minister affirmed the longstanding cordial relations between the two brotherly countries.
The two leaders also reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ranging from political, economic and defense cooperation to people-people exchanges.
Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his desire to engage with Kuwait in mutually beneficial economic investments under the rubric of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.
The two leaders affirmed to closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
PM Shehbaz is set to address the General Assembly on Friday. In his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.
The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.
On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, PM Sharif is scheduled to attend several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats posed by sea level rise and the UN Security council’s open Debate on Leadership for Peace.