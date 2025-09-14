Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression at Arab-Islamic Summit

DOHA: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, strongly addressed the ministerial session of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, organised in response to recent Israeli airstrikes on Qatar and escalating violence in Palestine, ARY News reported.

Ishaq Dar emphasised that the repetition of such summits highlights the firm threat Israel poses to global peace and security. “We gather once again to be careful on Israel’s illegal aggression against an independent brotherly state,” he stated, referencing the recent Israeli airstrikes on Qatar that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

Ishaq Dar condemned the strikes as obvious violations of the UN Charter and international law, declaring that Israel’s actions disrespect global standards and destabilise ceasefire efforts led by nations. “This attack is not just on Qatar, it is an assault on diplomacy and mediation,” He stated.

Pakistan expressed firm solidarity with Qatar, reiterating its support for the country’s sovereignty and regional stability.

Ishaq Dar lauded Qatar’s efforts in reconciling peace and called for the formation of an Arab-Islamic task force to control Israeli actions and coordinate responses.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged the UN Security Council to send an international protection force and ensure clear access to humanitarian aid and medical teams.

During his address at the Arab-Islamic Summit, Dar also called for the suspension of Israel from UN membership under OIC recommendations and demanded accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Pakistan, along with Algeria and Somalia, has officially brought up the issue at the UN Security Council and asked for an urgent discussion at the UN Human Rights Council.

“The international system’s credibility hinges on holding Israel accountable,” Ishaq Dar concluded, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, justice, and the Palestinian right to self-determination.