Dar meets Araghchi, condemns Israeli aggression

DOHA: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional security, condemn Israeli airstrikes on Qatar, and the Muslim unity, ARY News reported.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on September 14.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both leaders strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on Qatar, labelling them an obvious violation of dominion, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

The ministers highlighted that such aggression breaches regional stability and global norms.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Iran recalled their firm support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

They also discussed Muslim unity and focused on a unified response from the Muslim world, highlighting the critical roles of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in fostering solidarity and coordinated action.

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, was held because of the rising violence from Israel in Gaza and the surrounding area.

Both countries highlighted the need for a rapid ceasefire and stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to bring about peace.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Iranian Foreign Minister also talked about improving cooperation between their countries in politics, economics, and culture, showing their dedication to working together for regional unity and shared beliefs.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call last night from the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.S. ties and discussed recent regional and international developments.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations across multifaceted areas.

After the May escalation, Pakistan’s army chief also met President Trump at the White House.