Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, escalating Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the provocative storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the escalating Israeli atrocities.

Islamabad called these reprehensible acts, including violations at multiple entrances of the Mosque, a direct assault on the sanctity, historical character, and legal status of the revered Muslim holy site.

“Such reprehensible actions not only deeply offend the sentiments of Muslims worldwide but also risk igniting further unrest in an already volatile environment. These are clear violations of international law and must be halted immediately,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that the ongoing targeting of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupying power was a matter of deep concern. The killing of nearly 100 Palestinian civilians in the last 24 hours alone, including those waiting near food distribution sites, shows the continued impunity with which Israeli occupying forces continue to commit crimes against humanity, he added.

“We call upon the international community to take urgent and meaningful action to stop these atrocities and to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable for their blatant and systematic violations of international law. We also call for ensuring unfettered humanitarian access to millions in Gaza, as well as to preserve the sanctity and the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the spokesperson added.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just struggle for their right to self-determination, also reiterating the call for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.