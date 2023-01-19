Pakistan condemns terrorists attack from Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorists’ attack from across the Pakistan-Iran Border in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her statement said Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attack from Iran in Pakistan.

She said terrorists used Iran’s soul for activity in Pakistan and pinned hoped that Tehran will take action on the matter.

Iran should ensure its land is not used for terror activities in Pakistan, Zahra Baloch added.

The FO spokesperson said Islamabad and Tehran enjoy brotherly relations.

Read more: Four security personnel martyred in cross-border firing from Iran

Four security personnel were martyred during “terrorist activity” from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred when terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in the Chukab Sector of Balochistan’s Panjgur District.

The ISPR said that the militants used Iranian soil to “target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border”. Iran has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side, the ISPR statement said.

Comments