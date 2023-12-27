Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-II guided MLRS: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday successfully conducted a test flight of Fatah-II – a Guided Multi Launch Rocket System equipped with state-of-the-art avionics – a sophisticated navigation system and a unique flight trajectory.

According to the ISPR press release, the rock system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometers (kms).



The flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

READ: Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile: ISPR

President Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) congratulated participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the flight test.

Back in 2021, Pakistan successfully conducted a test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-I, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The ISPR said: “The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.”

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, and the chief of army staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful launch.