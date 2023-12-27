28.5 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-II guided MLRS: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday successfully conducted a test flight of Fatah-II – a Guided Multi Launch Rocket System equipped with state-of-the-art avionics – a sophisticated navigation system and a unique flight trajectory.

According to the ISPR press release, the rock system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometers (kms).

The flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri-services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

READ: Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile: ISPR

President Arif Alvi, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaarul Haq Kakar, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) congratulated participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of the flight test.

Back in 2021, Pakistan successfully conducted a test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-I, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The ISPR said: “The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.”

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, and the chief of army staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful launch.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.