web analytics
21.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, January 19, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan confirms survival of 21 citizens in Morocco boat tragedy

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

The spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the recent boat tragedy in Morocco.

In response, the Pakistani embassy in Rabat has been promptly mobilized to assist the affected citizens.

The embassy has arranged for immediate provisions, including food, water, medicines, and clothing for the survivors. Local authorities at the Moroccan port are providing shelter and medical aid to the stranded Pakistanis, as per the spokesperson’s statement.

A consular team from the embassy is currently in Morocco overseeing the relief operation, ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

Read more: Morocco boat tragedy: Committee formed by PM initiates investigation

Pakistan’s government is collaborating with relevant authorities to provide further assistance.

The Pakistan government is also working on facilitating the repatriation of the affected citizens. The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad and stated that the situation will continue to be closely monitored.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan confirmed the incident of Pakistani migrants’ boat capsizing off Moroccan coast.

The Foreign Office said that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, has capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

Read more: FIA arrests two more suspects linked to Greece boat tragedy

MoFA said in a press release that the Pakistan Embassy in Rabat (Morocco) has informed that several survivors, including Pakistanis, are lodged in a camp near Dakhla.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday that 44 of those presumed to have drowned were from Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.