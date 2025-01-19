Pakistan confirms survival of 21 citizens in Morocco boat tragedy

The spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that 21 Pakistani nationals survived the recent boat tragedy in Morocco.

In response, the Pakistani embassy in Rabat has been promptly mobilized to assist the affected citizens.

The embassy has arranged for immediate provisions, including food, water, medicines, and clothing for the survivors. Local authorities at the Moroccan port are providing shelter and medical aid to the stranded Pakistanis, as per the spokesperson’s statement.

A consular team from the embassy is currently in Morocco overseeing the relief operation, ensuring the well-being of the citizens.

Pakistan’s government is collaborating with relevant authorities to provide further assistance.

The Pakistan government is also working on facilitating the repatriation of the affected citizens. The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad and stated that the situation will continue to be closely monitored.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan confirmed the incident of Pakistani migrants’ boat capsizing off Moroccan coast.

The Foreign Office said that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals, setting off from Mauritania, has capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla.

MoFA said in a press release that the Pakistan Embassy in Rabat (Morocco) has informed that several survivors, including Pakistanis, are lodged in a camp near Dakhla.

Migrant rights group Walking Borders said on Thursday that 44 of those presumed to have drowned were from Pakistan.