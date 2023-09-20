Pakistan couldn’t prosper after Nawaz Sharif was ousted: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan couldn’t prosper after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting Maryam Nawaz said that she was arrested right infront of her father from Kot Lakpat jail and was jailed in a death cell for more than five months.

Maryam Nawaz said that she and her father Nawaz Sharif do not believe in police of revenge but whoever conspired against the former prime minister is now unable to face the public.

She claimed that when PML-N came into power the country was in the midst of power crisis and the load shedding was more than 20 hours a day but the crisis was ended with no load-shedding across Pakistan.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had last week announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.