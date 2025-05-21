Pakistan countered Indian escalation responsibly, says DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military maintains active communication with Indian counterparts through effective mechanisms despite recent hostilities, said DG ISPR.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told The New York Times that following India’s unilateral missile strike on May 7, 2025, targeting Noor Khan Airbase and other sites, Pakistan countered responsibly while fully restoring its air force capabilities.

DG ISPR emphasized Pakistan’s transparency regarding its human and material losses, questioning whether India has shown similar honesty. He accused India of continued provocations, as noted by The New York Times, despite Pakistan’s respect for the ceasefire agreement, demonstrating its commitment as a responsible state advocating for regional peace.

The Pakistan Air Force effectively responded to the attack, downing six Indian fighter jets, the report added.

Earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry issued a stern warning to India against any attempt to block Pakistan’s water supply, stating that such an action would have consequences felt for decades.

In an interview with an international media outlet on ‘Operation Ma’arka-e-Haq’, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan’s government has already conveyed a clear stance on the water issue, adding that it requires no further elaboration from the military.

“Nobody should dare to stop Pakistan’s water. We hope such a time never comes, but if it does, the world will witness our actions,” Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry added. He dismissed the notion of India halting water for Pakistan’s 240 million people as an act only a “madman” would contemplate, asserting India lacks the courage to do so.

“Our message is clear, we want peace, but if India violates our sovereignty, our reply will be immediate and conclusive. We never target civilians or their populations,” he said. The DG ISPR said that Pakistan and its military prefer peace but warned of a swift and decisive response to any Indian aggression.