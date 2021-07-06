25 more Pakistanis die of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 22,452.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 964,490 after 830 new infections were detected during this period.

Statistics 6 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,364

Positive Cases: 830

Positivity % : 2.22%

Deaths : 25

A total of 37,364 samples were tested, out of which 830 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases stood at 2.22% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 908,648 after 714 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 347,014 infections, Sindh 341,275, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,616, Islamabad 83,048, Balochistan 27,445, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 220,588 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,504.

As of July 6, as many as 14,026,856 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,363,490 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 17,390,346 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has decided to resume the Covid-19 vaccine supply to Pakistan this month.

Sources said Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The firm would provide the vaccine to Pakistan in phases with a consignment of 100,000 shots to reach Pakistan this month. The country would get a vaccine consignment every month.