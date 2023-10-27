PCB chief Zaka Ashraf praises Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf met with Karachi Whites captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani a day after the side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023 win.

Karachi Whites won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fifth time after beating Faisalabad with a resounding 456-run win margin in the lopsided final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Their last title win came in the 2001-02 season, when they beat Peshawar in the final by eight wickets. Before that, they completed a hat-trick of titles in 1990-91, 1991-92 and 1992-93.

The Karachi Whites captain was declared Player of the Tournament for his 697 runs and 28 dismissals. His teammate Saim Ayub was judged the Player of the Match.

The PCB chairman congratulated Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy win in 2017 and record 11 consecutive T20I series victories, and praised the former Pakistan captain’s captaincy and stellar performances during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed had remarked that he strives to give his best performances which benefitted the team.

Zaka Ashraf also congratulated Shahnawaz Dahani for his excellent performance.

He reiterated PCB’s commitment to continue working for the welfare of the players and support of domestic cricket.

