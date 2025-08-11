Pakistan drop in ICC rankings amid West Indies ODI series

Pakistan cricket team suffered a drop in the ICC rankings after facing a loss in the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI on Sunday.

The Men in Green faced a five-wicket defeat in yesterday’s rain-reduced game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

After being put to bat first, the Pakistan cricket team managed to score 171/7 in 37 overs before rain ended their innings.

As per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the target for the West Indies was revised to 181 in 35 overs.

The hosts levelled the three-match Pakistan vs West Indies series 1-1 by chasing down the target in 33.2 overs

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team slipped one place in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

The Men in Green dropped to fifth spot from fourth with a rating of 102.

Their archrivals, India, top the ranking, followed by New Zealand in the second place.

Australia are third, while Sri Lanka jumped one place to the fourth spot in the ICC rankings.

West Indies, who defeated the Pakistan cricket team in the second ODI, also improved their ranking from 10th to ninth on the top 10 ODI teams.

It is worth noting here that the third and final Pakistan vs West Indies ODI will be played on August 12.

Ahead of the game, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted struggling with a fifth bowler in their ODI side.

“You could say our fifth bowler gave away too many runs but in recent years, Salman Agha and Saim Ayub have both bowled well for us,” Rizwan said after the match.

“Saim didn’t have the best day today, but he performed well in the T20Is. That’s just part of the game,” he added.