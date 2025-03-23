Pakistan bag unwanted record in fourth New Zealand T20I

Pakistan cricket team set an unwanted record with a 115-run defeat to New Zealand in the fourth PAK vs NZ T20I at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday.

The hosts secured the five-match series 3-1 after bowling out the Men in Green for 105 runs as they were chasing a daunting total of 221.

The 115-run defeat marked the Pakistan cricket team’s biggest in terms of runs in T2O internationals, exceeding their previous record for a 95-run defeat in 2016.

The national side’s previous record for the biggest defeat was also against a PAK vs NZ game in Wellington.

On the other hand, the winning margin was New Zealand’s second-highest in terms of runs.

Their highest winning margin was 118 runs against the West Indies in 2018 at the same Bay Oval venue.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat after they were bundled out for 105 against New Zealand in the fourth PAK vs NZ T20I.

Read more: Salman Ali Agha opens up on Pakistan’s defeat against New Zealand in fourth T20I

New Zealand posted a mammoth 221-run target against Pakistan after they were put to bat first.

In response, the Pakistan cricket team only managed to score 105 runs before they were bundled out in 16.2 overs.

Just two batters reached double-digit scores, including Abdul Samad, who scored 44 runs while Irfan Khan scored 26.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Jahandad Khan, Omair Yousuf

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes