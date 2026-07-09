Pakistan, Croatia discuss ways to boost mutual, EU ties

Pakistan and Croatia on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral and the European Union (EU) ties, exploring diverse avenues of cooperation spanning trade, investment, agriculture, and port connectivity.

The bilateral ties and cooperation were discussed during the delegation-level talks held here between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and the visiting Croatian Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Dr. Gordan Grlic Radman.

During their talks, Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Radman discussed ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, labour mobility, visa facilitation, education, defence, climate change, tourism, infrastructure, and information technology (IT).

The two sides also exchanged views on various facets of Pakistan-EU cooperation, alongside reviewing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Recognizing that connectivity lies at the heart of sustainable development, regional stability, and global economic integration, both leaders specifically discussed the possibilities and potential for establishing collaboration between the ports of Pakistan and Croatia.

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Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations during the current year or early 2027.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Radman arrived here on a one-day official visit.

This marks the first-ever visit by a Croatian foreign minister to Pakistan. During his stay, the Croatian foreign minister is also scheduled to call on Pakistan’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The high-level visit marks an important milestone that will help boost bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in fields of mutual benefit.