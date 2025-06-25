Pakistan cracks down on human smuggling and passport fraud

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, has declared that no fake passports can currently be issued in the country, following a crackdown on networks involved in human smuggling and passport fraud, ARY News reported.

According to Talal Chaudhry, authorities have arrested over 285 human traffickers, including more than 200 individuals associated with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In the step towards the eradication of human smuggling, Talal Chaudhry emphasised the government’s commitment to restricting unauthorised migration and identity fraud.

These arrests are part of a nationwide effort to disrupt illicit trafficking networks’ operations that have long taken advantage of the country’s documentation systems.

Similarly, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) detained two individuals. One of these two is an employee of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), who has been arrested for stealing and selling sensitive citizen data.

The suspects, caught in Hyderabad, have been identified as Abdul Hakeem and Muhammad Mohsin, who have mobile phones containing detailed records of the NADRA data breach.

This incident follows the release of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report to the Ministry of Interior, which verifies that the personal data of approximately 2.7 million Pakistani citizens was stolen between 2019 and 2023.

The breach involved NADRA offices located in Multan, Peshawar, and Karachi.

In response to this desecration, NADRA has implemented comprehensive reforms to its Child Registration Certificate (CRC) system aimed at preventing future misuse.

These reforms include the introduction of biometric verification processes and enhanced documentation requirements for minors.

The breach of NADRA’s data has raised significant concerns regarding digital security and identity protection in Pakistan.

As the government continues its pursuit of justice, eradication of human smuggling and the implementation of reforms, the emphasis remains on ensuring transparency and accountability within national institutions.