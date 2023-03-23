Thursday, March 23, 2023
Web Desk

Pakistan Day being celebrated with zeal and zest

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today (Thursday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure its progress, prosperity and a strong defense. 

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with a thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and a twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

In a message on Pakistan Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said Pakistan came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and spirit.

The prime minister said Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights. However, he said for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle in line with the legacy of our forefathers.

He said the establishment of Pakistan was certainly a miracle of the 20th century.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said as a member of international community, Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible nation in the resolution of problems facing humanity and the establishment of global peace.

