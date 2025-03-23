Pakistan Day being celebrated with traditional zeal

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This day is celebrated to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on 23 March 1940 and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan on 23 March 1956 making Pakistan the world’s first Islamic Republic. Pakistan Resolution was passed/adopted by the then Indian Muslim League, led by Quaid-i-Azam M.A.Jinnah, at the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore on 23 March 1940, that called for establishing an independent federation, to be named Pakistan, comprising provinces with a Muslim majority located in north-western and north-eastern regions of British-controlled territories in India.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The special feature of the day will be Pakistan Day Military Parade in Islamabad on a limited scale at Aiwan-e-Sadr due to the month of Ramadan.

President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest on the occasion. Contingents from all the three armed forces will actively participate in the Parade.

Fighter jets from Pakistan Air Force will conduct a flypast.