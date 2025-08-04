Pakistan decides to establish National Artificial Intelligence Fund

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish National Artificial Intelligence Fund (NAIF) to boost technological advancements in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to official documents, 30 percent of Ignite’s Research and Development Fund will be allocated to the NAIF to support its initiatives.

The primary objective of the fund is to provide robust support for cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The government also plans to create a network of Centers of Excellence across various cities, with key hubs to be set up in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. These centers aim to foster innovation and development in the AI sector. Additionally, proposals have been put forward to establish an Innovation Fund and a Venture Fund to drive innovation in artificial intelligence.

To raise awareness and build capacity in AI, the government will launch the National AI Skill Development Program. This initiative will involve collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Training, provincial governments, and private organizations to provide AI training. The program targets training 200,000 individuals annually through public-private partnerships.

Furthermore, a National High-Tech Internship Program will be introduced across the country to provide hands-on opportunities in AI and related fields, as outlined in the documents.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet unanimously approved the National AI Policy 2025, designed to create a complete AI ecosystem in Pakistan. The policy aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence, enhance public services, and open up new employment and innovation avenues.

“Our youth are Pakistan’s greatest asset. Providing them with education, skills, and equal opportunities in AI is a top priority,” stated PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The AI policy outlines training 1 million AI professionals by 2030, establishing an AI Innovation Fund and AI Venture Fund to boost private sector involvement, creation of 50,000 AI-driven civic projects and 1,000 local AI products in the next five years.