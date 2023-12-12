Pakistan decides to extend Hajj application deadline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to extend the deadline for submitting Hajj applications under the government scheme as so far, only 40,175 applications have been received.

The low turnout of applicants prompted authorities to explore alternative options to encourage more participation.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the deadline is being extended for 10 days and the formal announcement will be made today in this regard.

The Hajj applications will be received under government and sponsorship Hajj schemes. The minister further said that due to the economic situation of the country, the number of Hajj applications has dropped.

Despite slashing Hajj expenses and introducing short-term Hajj facilities, the number of applications has dropped this year too. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had to return the quota of almost 20,000 to Saudi Arabia after dropping in Hajj pilgrims last year.

Separately, Pakistan has abolished the mandatory requirement of Covid vaccination certificate for next year’s Hajj pilgrims.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony from its official X (Twitter) handle.

The mandatory requirement of showing a Covid vaccination certificate for the Hajj pilgrims in 2024 has been abolished, the ministry said.