High-level Pakistan delegation reaches Tehran amid regional tensions

TEHRAN: Field Marshal Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, COAS & CDF and Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister, along with the delegation, arrive at Tehran as part of the ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and US, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing stated that the visit is part of broader reconciliation and mediation initiatives being undertaken by Pakistan to support dialogue between the two countries.

Upon arrival, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, underscoring the significance of the visit amid heightened regional tensions.

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as backchannel contacts and diplomatic efforts continue following recent rounds of talks between Washington and Tehran that failed to yield a breakthrough.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key facilitator in promoting dialogue, aiming to de-escalate tensions and encourage a peaceful resolution through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing, said that exchanges with the United States via Pakistan had continued following failed negotiations over the weekend.

“Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, several messages have been exchanged through Pakistan,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.

The US-Iran negotiations at the weekend in Pakistan took place against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire announced days earlier, but they failed to produce a deal to end the war.

The talks, which lasted around 21 hours, saw the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian side headed by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.