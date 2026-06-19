ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan’s delegation will attend the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, scheduled to be held on July 3 and 4.

Addressing the National Assembly, PM Shehbaz said he received a telephone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday evening, during which the Iranian leader thanked Pakistan and its people for their support during a difficult period.

Shehbaz Sharif said he invited President Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan, and the Iranian president accepted the invitation.

“I told President Pezeshkian that the people of Pakistan would warmly welcome him whenever he visits the country,” the prime minister said.

He added that President Pezeshkian also invited him to participate in the funeral prayers of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I assured him that we would attend the funeral. A Pakistani delegation will participate to demonstrate the deep respect and brotherly ties that exist between our two nations,” he said.

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The prime minister expressed confidence that Pakistan and Iran would enter a new era of prosperity, economic cooperation, and stronger bilateral relations following the recent Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States.

“Pakistan is being acknowledged around the world for helping facilitate this peace agreement,” he said, describing the development as a moment of pride for the nation and a reflection of Pakistan’s growing diplomatic stature.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his role in efforts to promote regional peace. He also acknowledged the contributions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Expressing optimism about the future, he said the ceasefire and peace efforts would help improve economic conditions in both Pakistan and Iran. He noted that international oil prices had declined significantly following the ceasefire, easing pressure on economies across the region.