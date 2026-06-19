Referring to US-Iran MoU, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan has achieved a level of international respect that many countries take decades to attain.

Addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s name is now being recognised globally with dignity and honour.

He highlighted recent diplomatic developments, including Pakistan’s role in facilitating understanding between Iran and the United States, describing it as a significant achievement for the country.

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The premier said that Pakistan has been blessed with immense respect by the grace of Allah, adding that the entire nation deserves congratulations for this progress. He stressed the importance of expressing gratitude for these achievements.

Calling for national cohesion, he urged the assembly to adopt a unanimous resolution to send a clear message of unity to the world. He added that while political differences exist, the country must remain united on matters of national interest.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that he had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the Iranian President expressed deep gratitude towards Pakistan and acknowledged its supportive role during challenging times. He said the Iranian President also conveyed appreciation for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s contribution to regional peace efforts.

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The Prime Minister further said that the Iranian President had been invited to visit Pakistan and had expressed willingness to do so at the earliest opportunity. He emphasised that Pakistan and Iran share a brotherly relationship and that their peoples are closely connected.

He also remarked that global developments following recent ceasefire arrangements had led to a decline in oil prices, with further reductions expected, which could help ease inflationary pressures.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government had taken measures to protect citizens from rising inflation, including allocating 128 billion rupees to provide relief during difficult economic conditions.

He acknowledged the contributions of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and China in supporting peace efforts and regional stability.