Pakistan denies closing border with Iran

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has refuted claims of a Pak-Iran border closure, labeling such reports as misleading and baseless.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office clarified that all border crossings between Pakistan and Iran remain fully operational, with regular movement of people and goods continuing as usual.

The Foreign Office added that there is no truth to the rumors regarding the border situation, reaffirming that all crossings are functioning normally.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed the regional situation very alarming due to escalated armed conflict between Iran and Israel and said it posed threat not only to the regional but also to the global peace.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s complete solidarity with brotherly country Iran and its people against Israeli aggression and called upon the international community to make efforts for ensuring immediate ceasefire in the ongoing armed conflict.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, which was telecast on national Tv channels, the prime minister said that Pakistan had strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran in which hundreds of Iranian people lost their lives and a larger number of others were injured.

“The global community should ensure a ceasefire,” he stressed and expressed the optimism for lasting peace.