Pakistan denounces gratuitous, unwarranted remarks by Indian MEA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has denounced the gratuitous and unwarranted remarks by the Indian MEA regarding the recent incident involving the daughter of Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Responding to media queries regarding the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter.

“India’s malicious smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and independent organizations including EU DisinfoLab have established India’s credentials as purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.”

READ: PROBE INTO ‘ABDUCTION’ OF AFGHAN ENVOY’S DAUGHTER CLOSE TO CONCLUSION: QURESHI

“Even in the wake of the reported incident involving the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador, Indian propaganda machinery against Pakistan was active and fake pictures of the Ambassador’s daughter were being circulated by Indian Twitter handles and websites. It is unfortunate that India used such an incident to peddle false narrative against Pakistan.”

“The only domains where India has set standards are state-sponsored terrorism, illegal occupation, disregard of UN resolutions, mass murders and repression against women in the territory under its illegal occupation, political violence against minorities, and running organized fake propaganda networks around the world; and is, therefore, in no position to pontificate on ‘standards’ for other countries.”

READ: ABDUCTION OF AFGHAN ENVOY’S DAUGHTER: FM SAYS ‘FACTS TO BE BROUGHT TO LIGHT’

While calling upon India to refrain from its smear propaganda campaign against Pakistan, the spokesperson said, “We remain determined to push back against unabated Indian machinations and also to draw attention towards India’s role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process.”