Pakistan deplores arrest of over 1,400 in ‘biggest-ever’ Kashmir crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of over 1,400 Kashmiris on false charges in “one of the biggest ever crackdowns” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“These arbitrary arrests and detentions by Indian Occupation Forces are prime example of India’s state-terrorism and trampling of fundamental human rights in IIOJK,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read: FM Qureshi welcomes Iran’s support on Kashmir dispute

He said the recent surge in extra-judicial killings, staged cordon-and-search operations and arbitrary arrests in IIOJK are a source of serious alarm for the international community.

Last month, the spokesperson pointed out that Pakistan unveiled a comprehensive dossier comprising irrefutable evidences of gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes and false flag operations in IIOJK being carried out by Indian Occupation forces with impunity.

Also Read: Pakistan releases dossier on Indian human rights violation in Kashmir

“India must recognize that no amount of brutalization of Kashmiris can suppress their voice and the legitimate movement to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination,” he stressed.

“Nor will India’s illegal and unlawful actions be able to mislead the world into accepting India’s false narrative against the Kashmiris.”