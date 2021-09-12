Pakistan releases dossier on Indian human rights violation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has Sunday released another dossier to the world on the gross human rights violations, war crimes and the genocide of the Kashmiris by the “fascist” Indian government in the Jammu and Kashmir region, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari shared the document with the media at a special briefing at the Foreign Office.

The huge document comprises 131-page files along with a CD comprising 15 audio and several video recordings and the GPS data coordinates of five India funded and managed ISIS training camps.

They demanded the International community to fulfil their obligations towards Kashmiris by playing their part to “end the Indian rule of tyranny and oppression” in the occupied territories.

“We expect the United Nations to compel the Government of India to allow free access to Special Procedure Mandate Holders of UN Human Rights Council for independent investigations of human rights violations,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The report covers 3,432 cases of war crimes in which 1,178 personnel of Indian forces have been found to be involved including one Major General, four Inspectors General, seven Deputy Inspectors-General, five Brigadiers, 31 Colonels and 188 Majors and Captains.

The dossier also shared the GPS coordinates of five ISIS training Camps. It said evidence pointed that one such camp was located at Gulmarg, three in Rajasthan and one in Uttarakhand. “The Latitudes and Longitudes of these ISIS camps have been included in the Dossier.

GPS coordinates of five ISIS training camps; being secretly operated by India for terrorist activities in Pakistan and other countries.

“We expect EU, the UK and others to impose sanctions on India under their specific global human rights sanctiOn regimes for perpetrating state-sponsored war crimes.”

Pakistan last produced a dossier last year that was together shared by FM Qureshi and DG-ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in November. It detailed how Indian intelligence RAW was running 66 training camps to prepare terrorists. It said India worked in collaboration with the Afghan intelligence NDS.