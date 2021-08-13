Pakistan desires ‘long-term, enduring’ ties with US: COAS

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan desired to “maintain long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with the US”. He reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to the Afghan Peace Process and would continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

The US diplomat acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

Chairing Corps Commander Conference (CCC) on Wednesday, Gen Bajwa had said: “Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region.”

“Misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers”.