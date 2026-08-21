ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described the launch of the digital Proof of Life Certificate system for pensioners as a major step towards facilitating millions of pensioners across the country, particularly elderly and physically challenged citizens.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Proof of Life Certificate facility for pensioners, the prime minister said the initiative would benefit both civilian and military pensioners, including senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

He said the introduction of the system was a matter of great satisfaction as it represented an important service to pensioners and a significant step towards making their lives easier.

The prime minister said facilitating elderly citizens and persons with disabilities was not merely a routine administrative measure but a great service to humanity.

He appreciated the federal ministers, officials and institutions that worked on the initiative and congratulated them for undertaking the task of introducing the modern system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif particularly appreciated Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, PM’s Adviser Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah and Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their contributions to developing the system.

He said the use of modern technology would enable pensioners to complete their Proof of Life verification from their homes through facial recognition and a digital application, eliminating the need for repeated visits to banks.

The prime minister said the system would particularly ease the difficulties faced by elderly, frail and disabled pensioners who otherwise had to visit banks every six months for verification.

He also appreciated NADRA for providing the service free of charge to pensioners, saying millions of pensioners would benefit from the initiative.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all those involved in launching the system and prayed that their efforts would be rewarded, adding that the beneficiaries would continue to remember them in their prayers.