Pakistan dispatches 100-ton aid consignment to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday dispatched another 100-ton relief consignment to Gaza, marking the 19th shipment and bringing Pakistan’s total humanitarian aid to 1,915 tons.

The consignment, arranged by Alkhidmat Foundation, included flour, ready-to-eat meals, cooking oil, jam, and fruit cocktails.

It was flown via a chartered aircraft from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, to Gaza through Al Arish, Egypt. The relief operation was carried out under directives from the Prime Minister.

A send-off ceremony at the airport was attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, alongside officials from NDMA and Alkhidmat Foundation.

Earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, part of a caretaker government, quit his cabinet post on Friday ahead of schedule over the government’s position on Israel’s war in Gaza, he told reporters.

He said the government did not support additional measures against Israel over Gaza and plans for the occupied West Bank.

“I have felt pushback in the cabinet for additional measures,” he said, adding he would formally tender his resignation.

The Dutch government collapsed on June 3, and the caretaker minority government is expected to stay in place until a coalition government is formed after the October elections, which may take months.

Israel has launched a military offensive aimed at seizing control of Gaza City, relocating civilians to the south, dismantling Hamas and creating pressure for hostage releases.