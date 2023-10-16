Drugs worth $20.86m recovered from Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Coast Guards have recovered drugs worth $20.86 million from a boat in Jiwani, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Coast Guard spokesperson said the suspects fled the scene after seeing the team of PCGs. The boat with drugs including 833 kg of Hashish and 42 kg of ice was left in the boat ashore.

The spokesperson said that the value of recovered drugs is approximately US$ 20.86 million in the international market.

Crackdown on smugglers is underway across the country by the Caretaker federal government.

Earlier, the Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge quantity of narcotics in counter-narcotics operation.

Pakistan Navy troops and ANF personnel in a joint Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operation in the North Arabian Sea seized approximately 4,020 Kgs of narcotics (Hashish) worth approximately US$ 65.148 Million in the international market, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful counter-narcotics operation by the Pakistan Navy reaffirms PNS’s resolve to deny illegal activities at sea as well as along the coast.