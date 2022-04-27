Pakistan earns $360 million from travel services’ export in eight months

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed the country earned $360.034 million through various travel services in different countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

The numbers by the statistics bureau there was a 10.05 percent growth as it was $327.152 million during 2020-21 compared to the corresponding periods of 2020-21.

It climbed from $325.802 million from July-February 2020-21 to $358.544 million during corresponding periods.

Read More: Pakistan’s exports witness fastest ever growth in Feb

The exports of health-related expenditure increased by 92.66 percent. The education-related expenditure went down by 4.95 percent.

PBS revealed other personal services getting 10.16 percent. The business services exports of business services increased from $1.350 million in 2020-21 to the $1.490 million in 2021-22.

The country’s services exports increased by 18.17 percent during the first eight months of 2021-22 as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The services exports climbed up from $3801.18 million during July- February 2020-21 to $4492.02 million of this year’s corresponding period.

As far as the imports were concerned, it went up by 39.20 percent as they climbed from $5089.31 million last year to $7084.40 million this year during the period under review.

Comments