ANTALYA: At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted the economic potential of South Asia, saying the region, particularly Pakistan, has vast untapped capacity but continues to lag behind in key economic indicators due to limited integration and trade frameworks, ARY News reported.

He noted that despite a population of nearly two billion, the region’s combined GDP stands at around four trillion dollars, stressing that stronger connectivity and structured trade systems are urgently needed among regional countries.

Dar said that instability linked to conflicts such as the Iran–US tensions has also had a negative impact on regional trade and economic activity, adding that Pakistan has been actively supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation since the beginning of the crisis.

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He pointed out that Pakistan is well-positioned as a transit hub in South Asia and reiterated the need for improved trade and transport linkages between regional states to unlock economic growth.

The Deputy Prime Minister also described Pakistan’s mediation efforts in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States as a matter of pride, noting that progress in diplomatic engagement after several decades is encouraging for regional stability.

Referring to recent developments, he welcomed the reopening of key maritime routes following ceasefire-related progress and said that even limited agreement on outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran would be a positive step for global and regional peace.